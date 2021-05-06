Seal Beach Pier, crime, and canine companion part of Coffee with a Cop

Increasing crime, and the pier were among the issues discussed at last week’s virtual Coffee with a Cop event. As of Monday, May 3, the video had received about 2,200 views, according to the Facebook page. This was the third Seal Beach Police Department virtual “coffee” with a cop.

The panel consisted of SBPD Capt. Mike Ezroj, District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick, Police Chief Phil Gonshak, police facilities dog Yosa—she spent most of the broadcast on her chair, out of sight—and Lt. Julia Clasby.

All of the human participants wore masks, lowering them off only to sip coffee and then put the masks back in place.

Lt. Nick Nicholas, the department’s public information officer, introduced the panelists.

Gonshak began the event by asking for comments. Receiving none, he asked Yosa for a comment.

She didn’t speak.

Gonshak petted her and said, “She’s still working on her ruff draft.” He held up a finger. “Did you get that?”

The other panelists chuckled.

The first question from the audience was whether the city had made a decision about having a restaurant on the pier.

“The world has changed,” Kalmick said.

“I think there’s a real question of the survivability of a restaurant at the end of the pier,” Kalmick said.

He said that was a question the city would research before taking the issue to the community for their input.

“We may be looking at whole different situation then,” Kalmick said.

(For more about the pier, see “Seal Beach City Council plans priorities for its pier-related projects” at sunnews.org.)

Asked if there were any issues about the Car Show—apparently a reference to the April 24 Vintage Car Cruise—Lt. Nicholas said there were none. He described the Car Cruise as “super, super cool.”

Kalmick said the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce was talking about having the Car Cruise every year. (Organizers have indicated this would be in addition to the stationary Car Show. The Chamber website reports the traditional Car Show is now going to be held in October 2021.)

Asked about patrols in Leisure World, Nicholas said the SBPD has officers patrol Leisure World every day to enforce traffic laws. However, he pointed out that there are a limited number of officers for the entire city.

That said, Nicholas said that if you live at a corner in Leisure World and people are speeding or not stopping at the intersection, let the SBPD know so that the department can dedicate an officer to enforce traffic safety.

Another Seal Beach resident asked if outdoor dining on Main Street will change or remain the same once COVID restrictions are lifted?

“It depends on a lot of things,” Kalmick said. According to Kalmick, the California Coastal Commission allowed the use of parking areas for outdoor dining on a temporary basis. He said that in the meanwhile, the city is making preparations to see what permanent outdoor dining on Main Street would look like.

Still another Seal Beach resident asked if there had been an increase in gang activities and if there had been a spike in crime.

Chief Gonshak said that fortunately, Seal Beach doesn’t have gang activity.

“That being said, there’s always room for there being a gang problem,” he said.

“As far as crime is concerned, it is increasing,” Gonshak said.

He said one of the causes is the way the criminal justice system stands because of COVID.

“We rarely book anybody into custody unless it’s a felony,” Gonshak said.

According to Gonshak, the county jail has strict protocols for booking people into custody.

He said most of the time police cite people out.

Another factor Gonshak cited in local crime is that residents feel safe leaving their possessions in their cars.

“Criminals know that,” Gonshak said.

“Please lock your vehicles and take your valuables out of your vehicles,” Gonshak said.

Later, Nicholas introduced Yosa, his four-legged colleague. He said the dog’s main job was to love and support people.

“She doesn’t do tricks because she’s a professional, not a pet,” Nicholas said.

The final question was how the public could help the police help the public.

Gonshak said just help everybody and try and be nice.

He said the nation was trying to recover not just from COVID but from protests and politics.

“Man, I tell you, a smile goes a long way,” Gonshak said.

Kalmick agreed with Gonshak. “It doesn’t cost anything to be nice,” Kalmick said.

Lt. Clasby said she was looking forward to when Coffee with a Cop could be held in person.

Gonshak said he wanted the public to remember that the Police Department is a resource to be used for you, not against you. For the complete video, visit the SBPD Facebook page.

