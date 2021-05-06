Las Damas’ Sunset Beach Art Festival set to return in August

The Annual Mother’s Day Art Festival was again a casualty of the Coronavirus, but things are looking up. And the Las Damas organization has been looking for alternative ways to raise money for local art students and art programs at Los Alamitos and Huntington Beach High programs.

As restrictions began to get lifted, there was not enough time to schedule a complete Mother’s Day Festival event, but there will be a drawing for the raffle on Saturday at 3 p.m. Las Damas has been selling raffle tickets for a $5,000 grand prize drawing, with a maximum of 400 tickets available for sale.

The “Better Odds than the Lottery” Raffle is what Las Damas’ is calling its current fundraising event. The event will help to continue to support the club’s charities, schools and scholarships. But things are looking up for this fiscal year. The 2021 Sunset Beach Art Festival, normally held on Mother’s Day weekend has been scheduled to return the weekend of Aug. 14-15, 2021.

“Las Damas looks forward to getting back to the great fundraising events we are known for as soon as permitted; starting with the Art Festival on August 14-15, 2021,” Joni Best, Co-President of Las Damas said.

Other prizes will include a 32-inch Samsung HDTV, a KitchenAid stand mixer, Bose Headphones and a $100 cash prize. In addition to supporting art programs, Las Damas also supports other local charities, provides scholarships and assists other community events and needs.

Saturday’s drawing festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with water, wine and appetizers being served. Representatives said that the food and drinks will be served in a COVID-safe manner. Tickets will be sold until 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Surf Liquor, or from a Las Damas member. For more information, call or text to 714-658-0869, or email to: Raffle@LasDamas.org.

The Raffle event will be streamed live on Instagram from the Sunset Beach Fire Station, located at 10th Street and Pacific Coast Hwy. Search for Instagram Story: LasDamasSunsetBeach

