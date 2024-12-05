Seal Beach Menorah Lighting ceremony set for Sunday, Dec. 15

The annual outdoor menorah lighting in Seal Beach will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, a few days before Chanukah begins on Dec. 25. Hundreds are expected to gather at Eisenhower Park for this beloved community event, which will feature a free outdoor concert and the lighting of a 9-foot menorah.

“This year, the menorah’s light will shine brighter than ever, spreading joy, healing, and Chanukah’s timeless message of light triumphing over darkness,” said Rabbi Shmuel Marcus, co-director of the new Chabad Jewish Center in Los Alamitos.

For more than two decades, the Menorah at Seal Beach has brought the spirit of Chanukah to young and old alike. This year’s event will include prayers for Israel and an exciting musical lineup featuring Isaac Gordon, YOCHAI Funky Hassid, and New York’s Cantorial Vocalist MELECH.

Chanukah, the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights,” symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and hope over despair. Guests will enjoy traditional Chanukah donuts, which remind us of the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and is made possible by Chabad and local sponsors.

The program will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. For more information about the concert and program, visit www.SealBeachMenorah.com or call Chabad at 714-828-1851.