Main Street sidewalks on council agenda

The City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Dec. 9, on an ordinance to update the outdoor uses part of the Main Street Specific Plan. That was the information provided in a legal notice published in the Thursday, Nov. 28, print edition of the Sun.

The Planning Commission recently recommended that the City Council approve the proposed changes. (See “Seal Beach Planning Commission recommends changes to Main Street Specific Plan,” at sunnews.org.)

If this sounds familiar, that’s because the City Council approved the outdoor uses program in May. (See “Seal Beach City Council adopts Main Street Specific Plan amendment,” at sunnews.org.)

According to the Nov. 28 legal notice, the Seal Beach Community Development Department has determined that the proposed changes are exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Control Act.

According to the notice, legal challenges in court may be limited to issues raised during the public hearing.

The Dec. 9 City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., in the City Council Chambers on Eighth Street. Public hearings usually take place near the end of the meeting.