Seal Beach Leos, Lions decorate Rose float



Eight Seal Beach Leo Club members and three advisors spent an entire day in Pasadena decorating the Lions International Rose Parade float. Some decorated and painted the float, while others gathered around a long table and carefully trimmed hundreds of dried yellow and red flowers. The float theme was “In Harmony We Serve” and featured four Lions rowing a canoe. The float won the Most Outstanding Floral Presentation award for floats less than 35 feet long. The Leos are a service organization of youth ranging in age from 12-18. For more information regarding the Leo program, contact Advisor Melissa Gomez at lionmelissagomez@gmail.com.