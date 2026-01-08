Lions serve lunch in LW



For the eighth year, Seal Beach Lions Club volunteers lead by Lion Linda King served lunch to 42 people at the annual Leisure World Hearing and Visually Impaired luncheon on Jan. 5. Lunch included lasagna, green salad garlic bread and dessert. Lions worldwide have been big contributors to sight and hearing initiatives ever since Helen Keller challenged the Lions to be “Knights of the Blind in the crusade against darkness” in 1925. A vision screening is being planned for Leisure World on May 30, 2026. For more information about the Seal Beach Lions Club, contact Lion Scott Newton at Scottnewton2@hotmail.com.