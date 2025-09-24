Seal Beach hires Park Consulting Group for help with land use software

On Sept. 22, the Seal Beach council unanimously OK’d a contract between Seal Beach and Park Consulting Group, Inc., for software support. The contract is for $72,050, according to the staff report.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This nothing was not pulled from this week’s Consent Calendar.

Background

“In February 2021, the City Council procured Tyler Technologies’ EnerGov Permitting and Licensing (EPL) Land Management Software System to centralize its building, planning, code enforcement, Public Works, and special event permits,” according to the staff report prepared by Management Analyst Megan Coats.

“On August 19, 2024, the City went live with EPL, providing public access through the Civic Access portal. Since implementation, staff have identified opportunities to improve system performance and efficiency,” Coats wrote.

“Current workflows, automated notifications, and reporting functions are not fully optimized, creating delays, inconsistent processes, and consuming staff time. Members of the public have reported challenges with the City’s online application system, citing difficulties in navigating the mapping interface and uploading required documents,” Coats wrote.

“As a result, many applicants visit City Hall in person to resolve issues and complete their submissions. While staff remain available to assist applicants in person, improving the online system presents an opportunity to enhance accessibility and create a more efficient experience for both applicants and staff,” Coats wrote.

“To address these issues, the City will work with Park Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG), a firm with specialized expertise in EPL configuration, workflow optimization, and reporting. PCG will provide ongoing support and targeted system enhancements to:

“• Streamline workflows and reduce manual processes

“• Improve automated reporting for internal and public needs

“• Strengthen integration with other City systems

“• Enhance the user experience for residents, businesses, and contractors,” Coats wrote.

“The current system reflects significant efforts by both City staff and previous consultants, who worked within technical and capacity constraints to deliver a functional platform,” Coats wrote.

“As the system has become operational, new challenges and areas for improvement have emerged, many of which could not have been fully anticipated during initial development. Building on that foundation, PCG brings specialized expertise and the capacity to implement improvements that will enhance system performance and better meet the City’s operational and service delivery objectives. These improvements will reduce processing times, improve transparency, and increase efficiency for City departments while enhancing the Civic Access portal,” Coats wrote.

According to the report, money for project expenses will come from these city accounts: Community Development – GIS Building, Public Works – Engineering Contract and Professional Services Account and Recreation – Office and Technology Account.

