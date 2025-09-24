Council OKs new MBI contract

The council on Sept. 22 voted unanimously to approve a contract with Michael Baker International to prepare updates for three state-mandated elements of the General Plan.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This week nothing was pulled from the Consent Calendar.

Background

“State law requires that cities periodically update certain Elements of their General Plans to remain in compliance with recent legislation,” according to the staff report prepared by Management Analyst Megan Coats.

“The legislative changes included in the forthcoming update to the City’s General Plan are prompted by Senate Bill (SB) 1425 and Assembly Bill (AB) 1889. SB 1425 requires cities to update their Open Space Elements to address environmental justice, climate resiliency, and rewilding/preservation issues by January 1, 2026. AB 1889 requires cities to update their Conservation Elements to consider wildlife movement issues on or after January 1, 2028,” Coats wrote.

“Staff proposes working with Michael Baker International (MBI) to update the Open Space, Recreation, and Conservation Elements (Elements) of the General Plan. These updates will refresh goals, policies, and priorities; ensure consistency with SB 1425, AB 1889, and Government Code Sections 65560–65562; and align with the broader vision of the General Plan,” Coats wrote.

“MBI has relevant experience, having prepared the City’s Local Coastal Program, Environmental Justice Element, and Safety Element Update. Utilizing MBI for the updates will allow for efficiencies and cost savings during the review of existing conditions and baseline assessments. The update to the Elements will also include a review of existing background documents and will incorporate community engagement to strengthen policies, enhance compliance, and build public support while remaining in compliance with State laws,” Coats wrote.