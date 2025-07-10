Seal Beach dachshund, 14, prepares for 28th Wiener Nationals

Sisi, a 14-year-old dachshund from Seal Beach, is this year’s Senior AmbassaDOG for the 2025 Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals to be held at Los Alamitos Race Course starting at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 12. There will be a total of 14 doxie races with the championship race to be contested at 9:15 p.m.

Sisi will lead the pack in the Long In the Tail division — a special race for dachshunds aged six and older — bringing her spirit and joy to fans who have adored her for years. A total of 10 doxies will compete in the Long In the Tail race with the winner advancing to the Wiener Nationals Championship race to also be held on July 12.

Sisi’s journey is one of second chances and unconditional love. “Sisi was 8 about to turn 9 when we got her,” shared her mom, Kiley Majeski. “One of my softball students messaged me during the pandemic and said, ‘There is a weenie dog that needs a home, do you want her?’ Sisi’s original owners had surrendered her, and she was living at an animal hospital before we brought her to her new home.” Since then, Sisi has become the heart of Kiley’s family. “She’s changed my life a great deal. Having a senior dog reminds me not to take any days for granted and to enjoy the moment I’m in,” Kiley reflected. “Sisi has taught me to live in the now and appreciate every moment. Even on the hard days, I remind myself how lucky I am she’s here with me.”

Fans of Sisi know she’s living the dream: “She is literally living her best years and life really does revolve around Sisi!” Kiley laughed. “She goes on vacations, has weekend adventures, gets handmade meals, and is never short of an extra treat!”

Her involvement in the Wiener Nationals was a longtime goal. “I was a huge fan of the race before ever having a dachshund,” said Kiley. “I attended nearly every year, dreaming of being in the race with my own Doxie. So, when we got Sisi in May 2020, I hoped she might be able to race.” Now entering her third year at the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals, Sisi may not have claimed the grand prize, but she’s captured the hearts of countless fans. Orlando Gutierrez, Marketing Director at Los Alamitos Race Course, shared, “Sisi is truly a huge crowd favorite — she shows up with her own fan club that gets so excited to cheer her on. We’re thrilled to have her join us again this year. But beyond Sisi, we want to celebrate all doxies — we don’t want to exclude any from the fun. The Wiener Nationals are all about bringing people and their pups together for an unforgettable day.”

Kiley hopes Sisi’s story inspires other senior dog parents: “My message is simple: never take your time for granted. Senior dogs are still full of love and joy, even if they don’t run or hike like they once did. Every kiss, every snuggle, every treat — appreciate those moments. Realize how lucky you are to have that little frosty face looking up at you with loving eyes, because the one thing we never get enough of as dog owners is time.”

Sisi is one 98 doxies vying for the title of Fastest Wiener in the West, a Wienerschnitzel doghouse and a cash price of $1000 for the paw-rents to be used exclusively for treats.

VIP seating to enjoy the event is available by calling 714-820-2681. General Admission tickets on the day of the event at Los Alamitos are $3 per person. Children 17 and under are admitted free. Los Alamitos Race Course features free general parking. For more information on the 28th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals please call 714-820-2690.