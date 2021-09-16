Seal Beach Council OKs COVID vaccination site aid agreement

This allows Seal Beach to request reimbursement for related costs

The Seal Beach City Council approved a mutual aid agreement with Orange County as part of the local COVID vaccination effort.

This was part of the Consent Calendar. Consent Calendar items are voted on collectively and not discussed unless pulled for individual consideration. Nothing was pulled this week.

According to the staff report by Finance Director/Treasurer Kelly Telford, the Federal Emergency Management Agency that staffing costs for vaccine sites are eligible for reimbursement.

FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services are asking that requests for reimbursement be submitted to the county, according to Telford’s report.

“To accomplish this cycle of reimbursement requests and disbursements, mutual aid agreements are required between the County and each requesting jurisdiction,” Telford wrote.

“Approval and execution of the agreement may allow the City of Seal Beach to recover all personnel expenses incurred in staffing COVID-19 Vaccination POD [Points of Dispensing] sites,” Telford wrote.

“Any expenses not approved for reimbursement by FEMA will be paid for within the adopted operating budget,” Telford wrote.

• In other council news, there will be a special joint session of the City Council and the Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 20, to look at the Housing Element of the city’s General Plan. This is important because the state mandates a current Housing Element of the General Plan.

