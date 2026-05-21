Seal Beach COP Team returns to Main Street area

The Seal Beach Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Team will once again deploy for the 2026 summer season to help enhance public safety throughout the city, with a primary focus on Main Street, the beach area, and other high-traffic locations that experience increased activity during the summer months.

The two-officer team will deploy beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend and will provide high-visibility patrols aimed at crime prevention, traffic and pedestrian safety, and community engagement. Officers assigned to the COP Team were selected based on their proactive policing efforts, strong communication skills, and commitment to serving the Seal Beach community.

Throughout the summer, COP officers will patrol on foot, by bicycle, in marked police vehicles, and in off-road vehicles to maintain a visible presence and quickly respond to community concerns. In addition to proactive enforcement, the officers will work closely with residents, visitors, and local businesses to address quality-of-life issues and help ensure a safe and enjoyable summer season for everyone.

“Seal Beach experiences a significant increase in visitors during the summer because of our beaches, restaurants, local events, and unique community atmosphere,” said Police Chief Michael Henderson. “The COP Team allows us to dedicate additional resources to our busiest areas while strengthening relationships with residents, businesses, and visitors. Our goal is to provide a safe environment where the community can enjoy everything Seal Beach has to offer.”

Although the COP Team operates primarily out of the Police Substation located near the pier, the officers will respond to calls for service throughout the city as needed and will continue participating in community outreach and educational events during the summer months.