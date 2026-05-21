Golden Age Foundation president among ‘Women of Distinction’

By Linda Johnson

Supervisor Janet Nguyen honored “Women of Distinction” at the Huntington Beach Art Center on April 22. One of the women honored was Anna Derby, president of the Golden Age Foundation and Seal Beach Leisure World Mutual Five shareholder.

Nguyen spoke about how important the women are in “getting things done,” and they can be tireless forces in our communities. There were about 100 women chosen for this distinction. There was a light refreshment reception after the photo op with the supervisor.

The certificate said that: “Among the many inspiring women who served and uplift others, you stand out as a true Woman of Distinction, embodying resilience, compassion and excellence”.

Derby is a first-generation immigrant and held offices in the Korean American Club and the Multi-Cultural Council. Derby, who served for five years as an officer for the Korean American Club, recognized what could help the first immigration generation and created the Sunshine Club. The club meets every Friday and schedules informative speakers that are of interest to our community.

Derby has always been an advocate for education. The Sunshine Club attracted many who were immigrants with English as a second language.

The meetings always have a large attendance.

Derby is currently the president of the GAF, which was Leisure World’s first 501c3 nonprofit, which has been in existence since 1973.

The Golden Age Foundation Board has been instrumental in sponsoring the mobility aids, hospitality program, free income tax filing, battery recycling, shredding, Salvation Army donation, and other programs during the year. One of the most recent grants from the GAF is adding new TVs with captioning to the meeting rooms in CH3 for the impaired hearing and vision neighbors.

This will be of great benefit not only to impaired hearing and vision shareholders, but it will also help to translate to over 20 different languages to understand what is happening during the Golden Rain Foundation board, or the Golden Rain Foundation committee meetings, so more shareholders are involved in the community businesses. All of the programs sponsored by GAF are geared to benefit our community.

And this is ALL on a volunteer basis.

Linda Johnson has been a friend of Anna Derby for more than 15 years.