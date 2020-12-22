Seal Beach Book Club holds drive for Toys for Tots

Our Seal Beach Book Club, now in our 21st year together, wants to thank our member Laurie Stepanek for organizing the Toys for Tots Toy drive this year. Laurie has done this for several years and our members are always happy to help out.

Laurie went the extra mile this year. After calling all of the places she was told were collecting Toys for Tots she discovered none of them were open. Laurie then went to the fire station, which was closed and their toy collection ended already. Laurie didn’t give up there- she called Orangewood Children’s Home and was able to deliver all of our toys to them in Orange.

They were VERY appreciative and thanked her for helping make some well deserving children happy. Way to go Laurie.