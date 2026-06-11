Eventsschool eventSeal Beach Scenes from Lifeguard Open House By Charles M. Kelly - June 11, 2026 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lifeguard Spencer Clinton, serving his sixth summer with the Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, watches the beach on Saturday, June 6, during the third annual Marine Safety Open House event. The communications system to the right dates back to the mid-20th century. Doorways were marked with yellow paint to warn of potential trip and fall risks. Photos by Charles M. Kelly Lifeguard Spencer Clinton, serving his sixth summer with the Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, watches the beach on Saturday, June 6, during the third annual Marine Safety Open House event. The communications system to the right dates back to the mid-20th century. Doorways were marked with yellow paint to warn of potential trip and fall risks. Photos by Charles M. Kelly Lifeguard Connor Critz guides a tour of the headquarters. He is seen here in the locker area/hallway leading to the staircase to the observation area. Lifeguards show life-saving techniques to young guests. Seal Beach Lions cook pancakes for guests.