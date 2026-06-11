Chamber’s Be More Healthy Expo is Saturday, June 13

The community is invited to attend the upcoming Seal Beach Health Expo on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eisenhower Park in Seal Beach for a day focused on health, wellness, education, and community connection.

Hosted by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Health Expo promises to be one of the area’s largest wellness events, featuring more than 50 local health and wellness vendors, free health screenings, live stage presentations from health experts, giveaways, family-friendly activities, and valuable community resources.

Attendees will have access to a variety of free health screenings and wellness checks, including:

• Carotid artery screenings

• Thyroid screenings

• Diabetic blood sugar testing

• Blood pressure checks

• BMI readings

The event is designed to make health education and preventative care more accessible to the community while also showcasing the many local businesses and organizations dedicated to helping residents live healthier lives.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy educational presentations from healthcare professionals and wellness experts speaking on topics ranging from preventative care and nutrition to healthy aging, fitness, mental wellness, and overall lifestyle improvement.

“This expo is about bringing the community together and empowering people to take charge of their health in a fun and welcoming environment,” said Co-Chair Nichole Muller.

“Whether you come for the screenings, the vendors, the expert speakers, or simply to learn more about the incredible health resources available in our area, there truly is something for everyone,” Muller said.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Community members are encouraged to invite family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers to take advantage of the many resources available.

The Seal Beach Health Expo will take place at Eisenhower Park, located along the beautiful Seal Beach coastline, providing the perfect setting for a day dedicated to health, wellness, and community spirit.

For more information, visit: SealBeachHealthExpo.com.