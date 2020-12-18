SBPD volunteers celebrate 25th Anniversary

The Seal Beach Police Volunteers in Policing (VIP) are celebrating their 25th year of service to the Seal Beach community.

The Seal Beach Police Substation, located at the base of the Seal Beach Pier, opened in 1995. A local citizen, Mr. Jack Haley Sr., had spearheaded the fundraising and construction of the building now located at 820 Ocean Avenue. This building houses the Seal Beach Police Volunteers in Policing. The volunteers were selected from local citizens who applied, passed a background check and completed a training academy.

The volunteer academy included adhering to the Mission Statement, Code of Ethics and all procedures used by law enforcement.

The VIP organization consists of a Board of Directors and four teams, each headed by a Supervisor and Assistant Supervisor. There are about 50 dedicated volunteers who currently serve in the program.

For the last twenty five years the volunteers have assisted the Police Department with patrolling the city, crossing guard duty at McGaugh Elementary, DUI checkpoints, Drug Take Back, Home Security Vacation Checks, National Night Out, Tri-City Mail Run, Door to Door Notifications, Annual Holiday Parade, Holiday Patrols of Business Areas, Administrative Duties at the police department, Fleet Car Maintenance, and staffing of the Substation.

Volunteers are the eyes and ears of the Police Department as well as Good Will Ambassadors who have been ready and willing to assist the Seal Beach Police Department in any area requested for twenty five years. “Over the last 25 years, the VIP volunteers have provided an invaluable service to the Seal Beach Police Department and community at large” said Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak. “These men and women dedicate thousands of hours each year to giving back to Seal Beach, and do so simply out of the kindness of their hearts. Without their service, the efficiency and effectiveness of the SBPD would be greatly reduced. We thank them for the years of service and look forward to working with these wonderful volunteers for many years to come.”

For more information about volunteer opportunities with the Seal Beach Police Department, visit https://www.sealbeachca.gov/Departments/Police/Volunteer- Programs or contact Sgt. Brian Gray at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1145 or bgray@sealbeachca.gov.