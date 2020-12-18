SBPD volunteers celebrate 25th Anniversary

By
SBPD Sgt. Nick Nicholas For the Sun
-
0
86
A VIP meeting, pre-pandemic, at the Seal Beach Emergency Operations Center. Courtesy photo

The Seal Beach Police Volunteers in Policing (VIP) are celebrating their 25th year of service to the  Seal Beach community.

The Seal Beach Police Substation, located at the  base of the  Seal Beach Pier, opened in 1995.  A local citizen, Mr.  Jack Haley Sr., had spearheaded the  fundraising and construction of the  building now located at 820 Ocean Avenue.  This building houses the Seal Beach Police Volunteers in Policing.  The volunteers were selected from local citizens who applied, passed a background check and completed a training academy.

The volunteer academy included adhering to the  Mission Statement, Code of Ethics and all procedures used by  law  enforcement.

The VIP organization consists of a Board of Directors and four teams, each headed by  a Supervisor and Assistant Supervisor.  There are  about 50  dedicated volunteers who currently serve in the  program.

For  the  last  twenty five  years the  volunteers have assisted the  Police Department with patrolling the  city, crossing guard duty at McGaugh Elementary, DUI checkpoints, Drug Take Back, Home Security Vacation Checks, National Night Out, Tri-City Mail Run, Door to Door Notifications, Annual Holiday Parade, Holiday Patrols of Business Areas, Administrative Duties at the  police department, Fleet Car Maintenance, and staffing of the  Substation.

Volunteers are  the  eyes and ears of the  Police Department as  well as  Good Will Ambassadors who have been ready and willing to assist the  Seal Beach Police Department in any area requested for  twenty five  years.  “Over the  last  25  years, the  VIP volunteers have provided an  invaluable service to the Seal Beach Police Department and community at large” said Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak.  “These men and women dedicate thousands of hours each year to giving back to Seal Beach, and do  so  simply out  of the  kindness of their hearts.  Without their service, the  efficiency and effectiveness of the  SBPD would be  greatly reduced. We  thank them for  the  years of service and look forward to working with these wonderful volunteers for many years to come.”

For  more information about volunteer opportunities with the  Seal Beach Police Department, visit  https://www.sealbeachca.gov/Departments/Police/Volunteer- Programs or contact Sgt. Brian Gray at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1145 or bgray@sealbeachca.gov.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR