SBPD to conduct active shooter exercise at McGaugh Elementary

The Seal Beach Police Department will conduct an active shooter response training exercise at the McGaugh Elementary School campus on Thursday, Aug. 4, from about 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The goal of this training is to help prepare police officers for a critical event on the campus. During this training exercise, the community may hear screaming or yelling, simulated gun fire sounds, exercise alerts over the amplified voice system, and sirens around McGaugh Elementary School. Emergency response vehicles and first responders will respond accordingly for this exercise.

The McGaugh Elementary School campus will be closed during this event. As this event falls during Summer Break, no students will be on campus. Signage will be posted notifying the public of the training exercise. For more information, visit the SBPD on social media @sealbeachpolice.

