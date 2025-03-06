SBPD releases 2024 Annual Crime Stats Report

Total crime increased by 9.97% last year, according to the Seal Beach Police Department crime statistics report for 2024, which provides key insights into crime trends, enforcement efforts, and the department’s commitment to maintaining public safety.

Total crime data includes violent crimes, property crimes, and crimes against society. Aggravated assaults increased, while simple assaults decreased. (For details, see the chart below)

About the data

The SBPD continues to utilize the FBI’s National Incident- Based Reporting System to improve crime data accuracy, transparency, and analysis. Unlike the previous Uniform Crime Reporting system, NIBRS captures detailed crime incident data, including victim information, offender relationships, property involvement, and multiple offenses within a single incident. (NIBRS became the standard in 2021, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.)

NIBRS numbers count the number of victims of offenses, not the number of incidents. In some cases, multiple victims may be listed in a single event, and victims can also be listed as suspects in different aspects of an incident. This comprehensive approach provides a more accurate and contextual understanding of crime trends. For more information about NIBRS, visit the Bureau of Justice Statistics website at https://bjs.ojp.gov/national-incident-based-reporting-system-nibrs.

2024 crime trends

In 2024, the total number of reported crimes in Seal Beach increased by 9.97% compared to 2023, with 130 more reportable offenses. Despite this increase, the clearance rates—the percentage of cases solved or closed—rose significantly, demonstrating the Seal Beach Police Department’s proactive approach to solving crimes and holding offenders accountable.

Crimes against persons, which include offenses like assault, domestic violence, kidnapping, and sex offenses, made up about 12% of total crime in Seal Beach. There were 20 more reported victims of violent crimes in 2024 than in the previous year, bringing the total to 173 victims. While aggravated assaults, including felony domestic violence, rose from 75 to 98, simple assaults dropped from 56 to 49. When considering both aggravated and simple assaults together, there was an overall increase of 12.21%. (Definitions: An aggravated assault is defined as an attack that causes severe injury while using or displaying a weapon, according to the FBI. A simple assault is an attack without a weapon that does not cause the victim to suffer a serious injury, according to the FBI.)

Property crimes

Crimes against property remained the largest category, accounting for 69% of all crime reported in Seal Beach. Within this category, larceny and theft offenses made up over half of all reported crimes, showing an 8.89% increase from 2023. Meanwhile, motor vehicle theft dropped by nearly 39%, and burglary was down by 14%, indicating some positive trends in property crime prevention.

Crimes against society

One of the more notable trends this year was the 64% rise in crimes against society, which includes drug offenses, weapons violations, and similar crimes. Drug and narcotics violations nearly doubled, with many suspects arrested for larceny and theft also found in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, or weapons. This trend suggests a strong correlation between property crime and drug-related offenses, with individuals engaged in theft often carrying illegal substances or weapons when contacted by police.

Clearance rate improvement

A major highlight of the report is the improvement in case clearance rates, meaning more crimes are being solved and offenders held accountable. Crimes against persons were cleared at a rate of 55.49%, up from 45.1% last year. Crimes against property, which have traditionally been more difficult to solve due to a lack of immediate suspects or evidence, saw a clearance rate jump to 26.36% from 18.76% the previous year.

Meanwhile, crimes against society had an impressive 94.83% clearance rate, meaning that nearly all drug and weapons violations resulted in arrests and case submission to the District Attorney’s Office. This reflects the Seal Beach Police Department’s strong stance on keeping dangerous substances and illegal firearms off the streets. Similarly, 75% of aggravated assaults were cleared, ensuring that suspects in violent crimes faced legal consequences.

Police activity in 2024

Beyond crime trends, the Seal Beach Police Department also saw notable shifts in calls for service, arrests, and reports filed over the past year. Calls for service rose significantly by 13.71%, reaching 35,860 in 2024, compared to 31,535 in 2023. While overall crime was up, the number of 911 calls actually decreased by 26.57%, dropping from 1,468 in 2023 to 1,078 in 2024. This suggests a growing public awareness of when to call 911 versus using the non-emergency line, helping to keep emergency lines open for urgent situations.

The number of police reports filed declined slightly by 4.97%, from 2,937 in 2023 to 2,791 in 2024, despite an increase in reported crime. However, arrests saw a significant jump of 25.47%, rising from 805 in 2023 to 1,010 in 2024, reflecting the department’s proactive approach to law enforcement and crime deterrence. Meanwhile, traffic collisions remained relatively steady, increasing by 5.98%, with 248 reported in 2024 compared to 234 in 2023.

Retail theft and drug-related offenses

Retail theft and larceny remain key enforcement priorities for Seal Beach, especially given the rise in organized retail crime across California. With an 8.89% increase in larceny/theft offenses, the Seal Beach Police Department has been actively working to disrupt retail theft rings through targeted enforcement efforts.

Interestingly, the rise in drug-related offenses is directly linked to theft arrests. Officers have observed that many individuals caught for larceny, counterfeiting, and stolen property crimes were also in possession of drugs, drug equipment, or weapons at the time of their arrest. This pattern explains why crimes against society spiked by 64%, as these offenses were often secondary charges stemming from property crime arrests.

Chief of Police Michael Henderson reinforced the SBPD’s commitment to safety, accountability, and proactive policing.

“While crime trends fluctuate, our mission remains the same – to protect our community through proactive policing, thorough investigations, and strong partnerships. The rise in calls for service and arrests reflects our officers’ dedication, while the drop in 911 calls suggests greater public awareness of emergency response. Our improved clearance rates show our commitment to holding offenders accountable. We will continue to adapt, innovate, and prioritize safety to keep Seal Beach a secure and welcoming city,” Henderson said.

Community engagement and crime prevention

The Seal Beach Police Department remains dedicated to building strong partnerships with the community and implementing targeted crime prevention initiatives. Increased patrol visibility, directed enforcement operations, and strategic data analysis have all played a role in addressing crime trends.

The police department also encourages residents to report crimes, even in cases where prosecution may not be likely. Crime reporting helps law enforcement identify trends, allocate resources effectively, and develop proactive enforcement strategies.

How to report crimes

If you need immediate police assistance, call 911. For non-emergency situations, contact the Seal Beach Police Department at (562) 594-7232.

The Seal Beach Police Department thanks the community for its continued support and cooperation in keeping our city safe.

For more information on crime statistics and public safety initiatives, contact

Lt. Julia Clasby at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1161 or jclasby@sealbeachca.gov.