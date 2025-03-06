SB sisters win 2024 IBJJF European Kids Jiu Jitsu Championship

Amazing seven-year-old twin sisters, Brooklyn and Paisley Phung, traveled to Lisbon, Portugal this past fall to compete in the prestigious 2024 IBJJF European Kids Jiu Jitsu Championship. Their accomplishment, the product of dedication, hard work and skill, gave notice of the sister’s arrival onto the international Jiu Jitsu scene.

Both competing in the same division, Brooklyn secured her victory in the semifinals by scoring 7 points and a near submission. Paisley triumphed in her match, over-taking her opponent by 12 points.

Their impressive performances advanced them to the finals, where they decided to “close out” the division together. This is an honorable tradition in Jiu Jitsu, where teammates elect not to compete against each other in the finals. Brooklyn was awarded first place, with Paisley earning second place. This tradition of “closing out”, especially in an international competition like this, is a beautiful gesture of sportsmanship and a demonstration of their bond as sisters and teammates.

The Phung sisters are the new generation of rising stars in the world of Jiu Jitsu. Competing internationally at such a young age is no small feat. This remarkable achievement by the Phung sisters showcases their training, support and encouragement by their DOJO Seal Beach coaches and their parents. Their next competition will be in April at the IBJJF Orange County Spring Kids International Open 2025.