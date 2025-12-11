SBPD investigating death of motorcyclist on SB Boulevard

According to Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby, the SBPD’s public information officer: On Thursday Dec. 4, at approximately 12:13 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Seal Beach Boulevard, just north of Town Center Drive.

At the same time, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Seal Beach Boulevard and entered the dedicated left-turn pocket to turn into the Town Center shopping center parking lot.

As the vehicle began its turn, the motorcycle collided with the vehicle. Seal Beach Police officers and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) personnel immediately initiated life-saving efforts, including CPR and the use of an AED. Despite these efforts, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at 12:20 p.m. by OCFA paramedics.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. Traffic in the area remained impacted for several hours while the Seal Beach Police Department conducted its investigation. This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with additional information to call the Seal Beach Police Department Traffic Bureau at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1627 or email jdowdell@sealbeachca.gov.