SBPD identifies four Bay Theatre burglary suspects, two of them adults

Seal Beach Police have identified four people who police believe are suspects in a burglary that occurred at the Bay Theatre on Main Street. Two of the suspects are minors.

On June 29, 2021, at approximately 3 p.m., the Police Department received a call of a possible burglary at the Bay Theatre located at 340 Main St. The historic Bay Theatre is currently closed and undergoing renovations. Contractors working on the property reported that multiple suspects accessed the Bay Theatre during three separate occasions between June 25 and June 26. Video surveillance captured the suspects entering and exiting the building. The suspects appeared to be teenagers or young adults and familiar with the area.

During one of these incidents, suspects took an antique sign and other items from inside the theatre. Additionally, the suspects vandalized the inside of the building by using markers and spray paint to paint graffiti on various surfaces. This graffiti included a crudely drawn swastika with a circle around it and a line through it.

During the course of this investigation, four suspects were identified, two of them juveniles. The involved suspects are cooperating with the investigators and property which was stolen from the business has been returned.

This is an ongoing investigation and the identity of the suspects will not be released at this time. According to the police, based on information obtained at this point in the investigation, detectives do not believe a hate crime has been committed and are working closely with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to review potential charges.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Jorge Muñiz at (562)799-4100 ext. 1109 or jmuniz@sealbeachca.gov

