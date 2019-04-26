SBPD chief signs agreement to house 18 U.S. Marshals detainees in city jail

Interim Seal Beach Police Chief Joe Miller has signed an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service to house Federal detainees in the city jail. The city of Seal Beach will get $105 a day to house 18 men for a 36-month period, according to the “Detention Services Intergovernmental Agreement.”

The contract became effective Jan. 1 of this year.

Miller signed the “Detention Services Intergovernmental Agreement” on March 14. The City Clerk’s Office recieved the document on March 26, according to a stamp on the top of the front page of the agreement. The Sun obtained a copy of the contract on April 18 in response to a California Public Records Act request.

“The population (hereinafter referred to as “Federal detainees,”) will include individuals charged with Federal offenses and detained while awaiting trial, individuals who have been sentenced and are awaiting designation and transport to a Bureau of Prisons (BOP) facility, and individuals who are awaiting a hearing on their immigration status or deportation,” according to the Detention Services agreement.

“The firm-fixed per-diem rate for services is stipulated in block # 11 on page (1) of this agreement, and shall not be subject to adjustment on the basis of Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center actual cost experience in providing the service. The per-diem rate shall be fixed for a period from the effective date of this Agreement forward for thirty-six (36) months. The per-diem rate covers the support of one Federal detainee per ‘Federal detainee day’, which shall include the day of arrival, but not the day of departure,” according to the agreement.