Crime Log: published April 25, 2019

Editor’s note: Information in the Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by local law enforcement. This week’s Seal Beach log is based on a detailed version of the log for April 12 to 13 and a summary version of the log dated from April 11 to 18. The combined documents represent 46 pages of information.

Thursday, April 11

Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Pamela Ann Zagala on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled narcotic substance.

Friday, April 12

Found Property (Priority 4)—9:08 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Golden Rain Road—The caller reported finding a gym bag with stuff in it on the dirt area at the location. The log did not specify what “stuff” was in the gym bag. Police unit 106 took a report. Incident response time: 10 minutes 52 seconds.

Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—11:32 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported the theft of golf clubs on Sunday, April 7. The value of the stolen property was blacked out in the log. However, grand theft is defined as the taking of cash or property worth $950 or more. Police unit 107 responded and unit 16 was apparently available for back up. Report taken. Incident response time: 20 minutes 32 seconds.

Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—1:47 p.m.—Adolfo Lopez Drive and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 141 apparently stopped a car. The stop apparently resulted in a citation.

Police units 106, 640, M7, S21 and S23 also participated in the traffic stop near police headquarters. The log provided no further details. The stop was officer-initiated, so no response time was provided. Unit 141 was on-scene longer than any of the other police units: 30 minutes 23 seconds.

Welfare Check (Priority 2)—2:46 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said three toddlers had been inside a car for the past 13 minutes. All three children were in car seats. The car’s engine was running. They keys were in the ignition. Police units 106 and 141 responded. Unit M7 was apparently available for back up. Unit 106 contacted the parents. Police apparently determined the children were OK and no further law enforcement services were required. Incident response time: 8 minutes 7 seconds.

Petty Theft (Priority 2)—4:05 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported the theft of a knife set by a man of unspecified age. He drove off in a Honda Odyssey, traveling northbound on Seal Beach Boulevard. Police units 107, M7 and S23 responded, but they were unable to locate the suspect. Incident response time: 8 minutes 15 seconds.

Traffic Collision with Injuries (Priority 1)—6:02 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and 13th Street—The caller said a car and a bicycle collided. A second caller said it was a recumbent bike. As of 6:06 p.m., police unit 241 advised dispatch that both the car and the bike were out of the roadway. As of 6:16 p.m., unit 241 advised dispatch that the victim was being transported to another location. The log did not list any of the responding police units as arriving at a hospital. Police units 206, 207 and S20 also responded. Incident response time: 3 minutes 48 seconds.

Petty Theft (Priority 2)—6:11 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said two men left with store products. Police unit 206 was unable to locate the suspects. As of 6:30 p.m., unit 206 determined that the loss was an unknown amount of meat. Report taken. Incident response time: 4 minutes 13 seconds.

Disturbance (Priority 2)—7:36 p.m.—10th Street—The caller complained about a neighbor who constantly walks by the caller’s home and tries to get the caller to go outside. According to the caller, the individual sprayed the caller’s car with a garden hose. Police units 207 and 241 responded. Unit 207 advised the caller against engaging with the neighbor in question concerning on-going problems between them. Incident response time: 39 minutes 36 seconds.

Saturday, April 13

Disturbance (Priority 2)—1:55 a.m.—First Street—The caller said approximately six to seven men and women who had been drinking were attempting to jump into the pool at the location. Police units 207 and 241 responded. Unit 241 contacted one individual and interviewed that person in the field. Incident response time: 9 minutes 18 seconds.

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Lampson Avenue—Police arrested Godwin Charles Lopez on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

Sunday, April 14

Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Ricardo Torres Lona on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Alejandro Cardona on suspicion of littering.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and service road—Police arrested Luke Andrew Moreno on suspicion of felony taking a car without the owner’s consent.

Monday, April 15

Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Kitts—Police arrested Abraham Villalba Saldivar on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, a misdemeanor.

Arrest—Valley View (in Garden Grove)—Seal Beach Police arrested Robert Anthony Petersen on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Tuesday, April 16

Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Ruth Priscilla Chavarria on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Arrest—12th Street—Police arrested Alejandro Cardona on suspicion of removing a shopping or laundry cart, a misdemeanor.

Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Eric Eugene Brown on suspicion of petty theft from a building, a misdemeanor.

Thursday, April 18

Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Jameia Sherrel Patterson on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.