SBPD arrests man for using bear spray in road rage incident

The Seal Beach Police Department arrested Hemet a man on Sunday, June 20, days after he was allegedly involved in a road rage incident in which he used bear spray to attack another car.

The following is the SBPD’s account:

On Monday, June 14, at about 1:55 p.m., the SBPD received a call of a road rage incident that occurred in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Anderson Street. Officers discovered that two cars were traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway when the drivers were involved in a verbal altercation. One driver turned off of Pacific Coast Highway in an attempt to distance himself from the other vehicle and end the altercation.

The driver of the victim vehicle parked his car on Anderson Street and stepped out of his vehicle. The suspect in the other vehicle allegedly pulled up next to the victims and sprayed the driver and the victim’s car with bear spray. The victim’s vehicle windows were down and the spray entered the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Bear spray is concentrated, and highly irritating aerosolized deterrent spray similar to “pepper spray,” which is generally sold in a larger container. After discharging the bear spray, the suspect drove off southbound on Pacific Coast Highway and was not immediately located.

Three people inside the victim’s vehicle, including one child, were exposed to the bear spray. The victims all suffered injuries including eye and skin irritation.

When officers responded to the scene, they were also affected by the residual spray in the air and on the victims. The victims were treated by Orange County Fire Authority personnel.

Several people in the area witnessed this incident. It was also partially captured on video surveillance. Seal Beach Police detectives began investigating this incident in an attempt to locate the suspect.

On Sunday, June 20, the suspect was located in Riverside County. Police identified the suspect was identified as Marcus Kelley, 43, of Hemet, California. The vehicle was described as a 2006, faded green, two-door Saturn.

Kelley was arrested without incident and booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of assault and battery, unlawful use of pepper spray, and felony child endangerment.

Police investigators reportedly have reason to believe that Kelley may have committed similar crimes in the Southern California area. If you believe you are a victim or have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Bruno Balderrama at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1109 or bbalderrama@sealbeachca.gov.

