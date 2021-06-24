Crime Log Compiled by Chris Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

Wednesday, June 2

• Suspicious Person – (Priority 2) – 5:51 p.m. – Seal Beach Boulevard – An individual in a parking lot approached the reporting person and their mother while they were in their vehicle. The subject was blocking them from taking any pictures and trying to get them to open their window. The subject did not look like a transient. When officers arrived they were unable to locate the subject.

• Patrol Check – (Priority 3) – 10:32 p.m. – Marina Drive – A small group of young adults known for drinking alcohol and smoking after hours. The young adults were contacted and given a final warning.

Thursday, June 3

• Car Burglary – (Priority 3) – 8:29 a.m. – Marista Avenue – A vehicle was burglarized sometime overnight. Someone broke into through the passenger back window. The owner lost construction tools. The owner of the car possibly had video surveillance of the burglary.

• Welfare Check – (Priority 2) – 11:27 a.m. – Ocean Avenue – An elderly female fell off of her bike and was lying down in the street. She went from lying down to a sitting up position.

It is unknown if she was hit by a car or not.

• Suspicious Circumstance – (Priority 2) – 1:33 p.m. – Thunderbird Drive – The reporting person came home to an open door, after searching through the home , no one was found. The reporting person claims that this is a recurring incident. Previously a stack of handwriten notes and bills went missing.

• Disturbing Juveniles – (Priority 3) – 5:55 p.m. – Bolsa Avenue – Ten kids on electric bikes without helmets with numerous other people. They were riding near a baseball field occupied by people attending a baseball game. The kids eventually left the area.

• Disturbing Individual- (Priority 2) – 6:26 p.m. – Main Street – A male customer was upset over people not wearing a mask. He began to record people without their masks.

Friday, June 4

• Suspicious Circumstances – (Priority 2) – 1:15 a.m. – Fern Circle – College Park East – The reporting person heard loud scraping and dragging noises. The noises, they believed to be coming from almond. The noise was coming from freeway construction, the tearing down of a sound wall.

• Patrol Check – (Priority 3) – 10:46 a.m. – Bolsa Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard – Several parents were not happy about enforcing stop signs and no parking in loading zones. Fifteen warning were issued.

• Abandoned Vehicle – (Priority 4) – 2:53 p.m. – Corsair Way – A brown minivan has been parked in the same location for the past three weeks.

• Disturbing Juveniles- (Priority 3) – 8:33 p.m. – Almond Avenue – Fifteen kids were setting off fireworks. (Seal Beach forbids fireworks.)

Download QR