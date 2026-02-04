SBPD announces updated presentation on ‘Surviving Gun Violence’

The Seal Beach Police Department will hold an updated community safety presentation focused on surviving gun violence. The annual ‘Surviving Gun Violence’ will take place at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the McGaugh Elementary School auditorium located at 1698 Bolsa Ave. Although this presentation will be held at McGaugh, the topics covered are not specific to school violence or an active shooter incident at a school.

In the wake of ongoing incidents of mass shootings and gun violence across the country, the SBPD is urging residents and local business owners to attend the presentation. SBPD emphasizes that this is not theoretical information—these are practical steps that can be remembered under stress and applied immediately, and they can save lives.

There is no cost to attend this presentation. It is open to all community members, and no RSVP is required. Due to the themes of violence and the graphic nature of portions of this presentation, the SBPD is discouraging anyone under 18 from attending. This presentation has been updated with new information, including changes in law and current safety guidance, to help the public make better decisions in the moments that matter most. The content has been refreshed to reflect what is new, what is being seen nationwide, and what best practices the public should understand today.

“Every community hopes it never happens here—but preparation is what saves lives,” said Chief Michael Henderson. “This presentation provides clear, actionable guidance that residents can use to protect themselves and others. If this information helps even one person respond more effectively in a crisis, it’s worth it.”

During this presentation, Capt. Nick Nicholas will cover proven concepts that improve survivability during a gun violence incident, including situational awareness, rapid decision-making under stress, movement and protective actions, and what to do immediately after an incident while help is on the way.

Attendees will receive a free gun lock while supplies last. Anyone with questions should contact Captain Nick Nicholas at nnicholas@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1160.