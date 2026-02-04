Lions help screen more than 165 for vision

Along with other Lions in Southern California, members of the Seal Beach Lions Club recently volunteered at a California Lions Friends in Sight Vision Screening in Tustin. More than 165 individuals were screened with 141 receiving re-purposed prescription eyeglasses, and 16 individuals were advised on a variety of eye health issues. Seal Beach Lions have participated in these screenings since 2011.

CLFIS is a non-profit organization that provides free vision screenings and free recycled eyeglasses for thousands of disadvantaged individuals throughout Southern California and Northern Mexico. Their primary goals are to educate the public on vision related matters, address functional forms of blindness and to assess ocular health conditions that could lead to blindness. These vision screenings are due entirely to the efforts of volunteers. To volunteer or for more information, contact Lion Scott Newton at Scottnewton2@hotmail.com.