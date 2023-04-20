SB planning tribute to SBTV Station Manager

She was quiet, efficient and effective as a longtime television producer for Seal Beach Television.

Officials and family are planning a memorial this week for Robin Ford-Lincke, the career television producer who passed away suddenly this week after a brief struggle with cancer.

She was 67.

Her professionalism and vision brought countless hours of entertainment and education to viewers of Seal Beach Channel 3 for more than 30 years.

During those decades, this self-taught television producer created shows from local events that were designed to keep the residents of Seal Beach better informed about their community.

Associates say Robin was a fixture in the Seal Beach community where she had lived since the mid-‘70s. She worked for over 32 years in television production for the local SBTV3 where she was beloved for her positive and selfless personality.

She worked with countless members of the local government, police, fire department, lifeguard services and local emerging artists producing video projects. She was a vital part of numerous local committees and organizations including Seal Beach City Staff, Leisure World Group, OC Marshall’s Department and Most Wanted.

Ford-Lincke’s talent transformed the local production of McGaugh’s Pageant of the Arts event into “not to be missed” episodic television.

City officials say her professionalism and her presence will be missed.

“The City of Seal Beach is deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Robin Forte-Lincke,” it said in a statement issued to the SUN.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. We will miss Robin’s ever-present smile and generous heart, and never forget her immense contributions to the Seal Beach community,” the statement continued.

“As the Public, Educational, and Government Channel (PEG) Station Manager for SBTV-3 for more than two decades, she documented the spirit of Seal Beach behind the camera. Her recordings of City and community organization programs and events, as well as her tapings of community members and leaders will endure and be her lasting legacy that will allow future generations to learn more about Seal Beach’s history,” city officials said in their statement.

“We are forever grateful and indebted to Robin for her profound dedication and service to Seal Beach.”

Over the years, Ford-Lincke developed a unique style of organizing her small studio, yet always finding a way to make every production work amazingly well for the confines in which she worked.

Robin’s family and friends scheduled a memorial service for her which was held be a celebration of life event on April 27, 2023 at noon at Grace Community Church,

138 8 Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Parking is limited, please arrive early.