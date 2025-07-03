SB lifeguard injured while serving as Junior LG instructor

A Seal Beach lifeguard was injured last Friday. A gofundme campaign has been launched to raise money to help with the bills.

The goal: $150,000. As of 1:21 p.m., Thursday, July 3, the campaign had raised $135,573 in pledges. (This article has been updated since the editorial deadline for the print edition of the Sun.(

A city press release issued the following day said the lifeguard was taken by ambulance to an unspecified hospital.

On Friday, Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said he could not further comment at that time. District One Council Member Joe Kalmick also said he could not comment.

A city press release issued on Instagram @sealbeachmarinesafety on Saturday, June 28, said: “On Friday, June 27, at 11:50 a.m., Seal Beach Lifeguard Isaiah Osorio sustained a severe injury while serving in his role as a Junior Lifeguard Instructor.” (The press release is also available on the city website.) The press release provided no details about the accident. The gofundme.com post reported that he suffered a spinal cord injury.

According to the statement, lifeguards responded immediately.

The press release said Osorio, 20, began working as a lifeguard in 2023, and is a Los Alamitos High School graduate.

The gofundme.com campaign also appeared on the @sealbeachmarinesafety Instagram page.

“He now faces an incredibly difficult road ahead — one filled with overwhelming medical bills, intensive rehabilitation, and the need for specialized equipment to adapt to this new way of life,” according to the gofundme post.

“Isaiah Osorio is a driven scholar-athlete and aspiring UCLA Bruin. A former standout at Los Alamitos High School, he earned varsity letters in water polo and swimming—alongside four Academic All-American honors—before continuing his athletic and academic journey at Cypress College. There, he made his mark as a two-year scholar-athlete on the men’s water polo team while studying Business. Isaiah was recently accepted to UCLA for Fall 2025, ready to take the next step toward his dreams,” according to the gofundme post.

“Outside the pool, Isaiah loves staying active — hiking local trails, playing pickleball with friends, and taking early morning walks that fuel his competitive spirit and joy for life,” according to the gofundme post.

The gofundme drive for Osorio is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/isaiah-osorios-road-to-recovery.