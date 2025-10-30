RWC’s Board of Directors embrace new, “fun” ideas

By Cathy Fagen

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club is off to a great start this year with lots of new and fun activities planned.

Since the club was founded in 1958, we’ve raised and donated more than $1,000,000 to local charities and for scholarships for Los Alamitos High School students. (Applications for these scholarships are available through the LAHS Counseling Office.) We are part of the philanthropic General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the oldest federation of women’s organizations in the nation. Although the club was founded in Rossmoor, membership is open to everyone.

Since many of our charities have lost state and federal grants this year, the Board is seeking NEW sources of revenue. We will be experimenting with different ways to build resources so we can continue to serve our community. One new and fun event held in September was a Wine Mix and Mingle party held at one of our member’s homes. With tickets at $40 each the club grossed $1,000. (see attached photo). Another new experiment led by Jennifer Lathrop Hawkins, third vice president, fundraising, was the club’s participation for the first time ever in the September annual Long Beach Gives campaign.

This venture brought in $1,350 which will go to support our charities. An upcoming “FUNdraising activity planned for this month is dining at the California Fish Grill on Oct 23 where a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to RWC. And beginning Oct. 1, RWC will be participating in a See’s Candy holiday FUNdraiser which runs through Dec 5. To help RWC with their FUNdraising activities please contact Jennifer Lathrop Hawkins at 714-465-4417.

Then of course there is the club’s biggest FUNdraiser of the year coming up on December 7th –The Annual Rossmoor Holiday Home Tour. Tickets are now available for purchase through a club member, on the club’s website – www.rossmoorwomansclub.org, or through one of the merchant stores listed on their flyer.

Prospective members can meet current members, ask questions, and discover the many ways to get involved, while adding purpose and fun to your life.

And you don’t need to live in Rossmoor to join. Can’t make it that day? Again, just call 714-465-4417 or visit our website at www.rossmoorwomansclub.org for more information.