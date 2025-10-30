Casa Youth Shelter mounts resource drive to support local youth

Casa Youth Shelter has launched a resource drive to collect gift cards for essential items to support youth in crisis, helping them create meaningful traditions and step into their new journey with dignity and hope, according to a statement released this week.

For Casa Youth Shelter families experiencing homelessness and Casa Independent Youth (teens who are newly 18 years old and don’t have a safe and healthy family to spend the holidays with), this time of year can feel especially isolating.

This holiday season Casa Youth Shelter is helping families and independent youth create new traditions, grounded in resilience and healing, while equipping them with the vital resources they need. Now through Thursday, Nov. 20, Casa Youth Shelter is collecting the following gift cards for distribution prior to Thanksgiving:

• Gas gift cards: These help those in need get to work, school, counseling, and places where they can build community.

• Uber/Lyft gift cards: These provide those in need access to safe and reliable transportation when they need it.

• Fast food gift cards: These allow families and independent youth to grab a meal on the go, no questions asked.

• Gift cards can be mailed or dropped off at Casa Youth Shelter 24/ 7, Monday-Friday at 10911 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos, CA, 90720. For additional information on how to support New Thanksgiving Traditions at Casa Youth Shelter, contact Jennifer Ramirez: 562.742.3954 or jramirez@casayouthshelter.org.

Jonathan’s Story is an example of a Casa Youth Shelter family that donations will help support this season:

“At 15 years old, Jonathan and his aunt were living in their car. After facing abuse from his dad, she took him in, but when she lost her housing, they had nowhere to go. Determined to keep him safe, she called Casa Youth Shelter for help.

At Casa Youth Shelter, Jonathan found stability – and the chance to focus on himself instead of fighting to survive every day. He received new clothes and shoes from our Tilly’s closet, his first haircut in years, gas gift cards so his aunt could visit and attend counseling, and even a bike to get to and from school at his new long-term program.

After 40 days with us, he transitioned into a long-term job training program while his aunt continued to rebuild her life. They both continue to attend our counseling program. This Thanksgiving will look different for Jonathan and his aunt. They’re learning to navigate change, finding gratitude, connection and hope. Your donation of gas, fast food or Uber/Lyft gift cards will help families like theirs take the next step forward, creating new traditions that are grounded in resilience and determination.” -Lupita Gutierrez, Executive Director, Casa Youth Shelter.