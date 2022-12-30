Runoff candidate questions for the Jan. 5, 2023 Sun

The Sun sent the questions below to the candidates in the Jan. 31, 2023 Seal Beach City Council runoff election. The questions were also posted on the Sun website and the Sun’s Facebook page.

Because the Sun office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year, the deadline for runoff candidate answers to the four weekly questions for the Jan. 5 issues is 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3. The word limit is 400 words for each answer to each question of the four questions.

The questions for this week are:

Q 15: What are the opportunities and challenges facing Seal Beach in 2023?

Q 16: Does Seal Beach need more development?

Q 17: Does Seal Beach need a parking commission?

Q 18: Should the council approve budgets before agreements are reached with city employee groups?