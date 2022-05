The Los Alamitos High School Varsity Boys Tennis Team advanced to last Friday’s CIF Division 2 Championship at the Claremont Club in Claremont, CA. They competed with passion and teamwork against Irvine’s Beckman High. LAHS fought to a near win in an heart pounding third-round tie breaker doubles match. The final was 10-8. LAHS Varsity Boys Tennis was awarded CIF southern the Section Championship Division 2 Runner-Up plaque.

