Run Seal Beach grants



Run Seal Beach distributed grants on Monday, May 11, outside City Hall. Recipients included Casa Youth Shelter, the city’s Marine Safety Department, the College Park East Neighborhood Association, the Seal Beach Playgroup, and Project Seek. A Project Seek recipient is pictured above posing with their grant envelope and the Run Seal Beach crew. “We provided grants totaling $105k to 53 different non-profits bringing our total to $2.3M since 2003,” according to Rollin White of Run Seal Beach. “Next year’s race is April 10, 2027 and early bird pricing is available through the end of May,” White wrote.