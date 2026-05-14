Briefing Room: Understanding College Park West evacuation routes



By SBPD Sgt. Brian Gray

Emergency preparedness depends on more than response plans—it depends on public awareness. For residents of College Park West, one of the most common emergency preparedness questions is straightforward: What happens if access across the College Park Drive bridge is disrupted during an emergency? It is an important question, and one the city of Seal Beach has addressed through planning, route identification, and public notification systems. It is also important to note that these alternate evacuation routes are not new. They have been part of the city’s emergency planning framework for some time. To support community awareness, evacuation maps have been distributed to residents through water bill mailings, and physical copies were also delivered directly to each residence when evacuation signage was installed throughout the neighborhood.

As part of the city’s emergency planning efforts and informed by the recently adopted Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, Seal Beach has established and marked multiple evacuation options for College Park West. The posted evacuation signage throughout the neighborhood identifies three potential routes that may be used depending on the incident. These routes provide flexibility for first responders and ensure residents can be directed safely and efficiently if normal access conditions change.

• Primary evacuation route

College Park Drive Bridge

The College Park Drive bridge remains the primary evacuation route for the neighborhood. Under most emergency conditions, this route would provide the most direct and efficient means of exiting College Park West. Residents should continue to view this as their primary evacuation path unless otherwise directed through official emergency notifications or by on-scene public safety personnel.

•Secondary route

San Gabriel River Flood Control / Bike Path Corridor

If the primary bridge route becomes unavailable, emergency personnel may facilitate access to the western evacuation route via the flood control and bike path corridor adjacent to the San Gabriel River. This route is controlled access and may require operational activation by police, fire, or public works personnel. Evacuation signage is posted to help residents identify this option should it be placed into service during an incident.

• Alternate eastbound route

Toward the State Route 22 Corridor

A third evacuation option directs movement along the eastern edge of the neighborhood toward the State Route 22 corridor. This route provides additional flexibility for emergency operations and may be utilized depending on incident location, roadway conditions, and response requirements. Together, these three identified routes provide operational redundancy and allow emergency personnel to adapt to evolving circumstances.

• Why route signage matters

During emergencies, rapid and orderly movement is critical. Clear evacuation route signage helps reduce uncertainty and supports faster compliance with emergency instructions. Residents who are already familiar with these routes are significantly better positioned to respond effectively if evacuation becomes necessary. Preparedness is most effective when planning occurs before an incident.

•Recommended resident actions

Seal Beach encourages College Park West residents to take the following steps:

—Familiarize yourself with all posted evacuation routes

—Review emergency plans with household members

—Prepare a basic evacuation checklist

—Maintain accessible essential documents and supplies

—Monitor official city emergency communications

• Register for Emergency Notifications

Emergency instructions will be distributed through official notification systems.

Residents should verify enrollment in:

AlertOC—Orange County’s regional emergency notification platform

Nixle—Text 90740 to 888777

These systems deliver time-sensitive updates, route instructions, and incident-specific guidance. The city’s ability to communicate quickly is one of the most effective tools available during any emergency. Preparedness is a shared responsibility. By understanding evacuation options in advance and staying connected to official notifications, College Park West residents can help ensure a safer, more coordinated response should emergency conditions arise.

Sgt. Brian Gray serves as Emergency Services coordinator for the Seal Beach Police Department and works closely with city partners to strengthen community preparedness and resilience.