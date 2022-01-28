Run Seal Beach excited to get back to the streets of Old Town

By Olivia Duran

For the Sun

With uncontainable excitement, Run Seal Beach is delighted to announce that our beloved in-person race is back! On Saturday, March 19, 2022, Run Seal Beach will be racing around Old Town, with proceeds going back to our community and local organizations. Now is your time to join us! With the hope and plan of an in-person race this year, Run Seal Beach is asking for you and all of your loved ones to join in on the fun and be a part of our race, which is another event that makes Seal Beach so wonderful.

Run Seal Beach, a 100% volunteer run organization, has been supporting our community for over 45 years and has been dedicated to supporting it by always giving 100% of the proceeds back. In 2021, Run Seal Beach made the difficult decision to conduct the race virtually but was still able to donate over $30,000 in grants to many organizations including local schools, Seal Beach Police Canine Program, Junior lifeguards, and The Youth Center, to name a few. In prior years, Run Seal Beach has been able to donate more than $100,000 in grants, to over a 100 organizations each year, and with your help, we can make it happen again. Over the years, Run Seal Beach has given over $1.8 million in donations.

With the toll COVID-19 has taken on our community in the last couple of years, now is the time to start giving back to those who need it most. Being a part of our efforts will give you an opportunity to join a growing group of passionate people who believe in the importance of health in their community and are dedicated to giving resources to our younger generations that promote a healthy and active lifestyle. We welcome you and your loved ones to sign up for a race today, or become a sponsor. Please visit our website www.runsealbeach.com and sign up today! From the Run Seal Beach team, we look forward to seeing you in March and thank you for your support!

Download QR