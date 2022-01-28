Men Invited to Bible Study at CC of the Harbour

Uhere’s a free Men’s Bible Study from 8:30-10 a.m., every Saturday morning in the lower level at the new Calvary Chapel of the Harbour location (in the Bay Club building, near Pacific Coast Highway), 4131 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach.

“The world around us is unraveling, so we need clarity and encouragement from God’s Word and engagement with fellow believers,” said Dr. Steve Sollitt, who recently retired as a Long Beach dentist. “People need connection and fellowship as men & everyone needs Jesus Christ.”

“I invite men to come, enjoy & grow in the friendly study,” said Pastor Sollitt, a longtime Bible teacher, who once taught in Seal Beach.

Senior Pastor Joe Pedick said, “The Men’s Bible Study started inside the Starbucks at Peter’s Landing in 2003. I was delighted when Pastor Sollitt volunteered to take it over in 2010. He’s doing an excellent job & really knows the Bible inside and out.”

“The Bible Study at CCOTH has helped me stay grounded in the truth of the gospel. We can count on Pastor Steve to lead us into an incredible, deep dive into the Bible every time!” said Alex Murashko, a veteran journalist and church member, who founded “Media on Mission.”

Scott Dowds, a Huntington Harbour resident said, “It’s great to start the weekend studying God’s Word in fellowship with like-minded men.”

You can learn more on the group at: ccoth.com or call the church at 562-592-1800.

