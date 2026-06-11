Rubber Ducky Derby grosses $11.5K 

The Seal Beach Lions Club held its Ducky Derby at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of Lion Derek Moore who started the derby. Rubber Ducky winners: First place: #529 Fleche Masse, $2,000; second place: #033 Brenda Thomason, $1,000, third place: #398 Heather Grethe, $500. According to John Schroeder of the Lions Club, there were $11,580 in gross sales (of the rubber duckies). “The net proceeds went to the general lions charities benefitting various entities in Seal Beach,” Schroeder wrote. Lifeguards are seen dumping the rubber duckies off the pier. The first three to reach shore were declared the winners. Photo by Charles M. Kelly