Alan Moskal named publisher of the Sun

Integrity Newspapers, Inc. has announced the appointment of Alan Moskal as Publisher of Seal Beach Sun and Group Publisher of the company’s Orange County newspaper publications.

Alan Moskal

Moskal brings nearly two decades of experience with Integrity Newspapers, having advanced through the organization from advertising sales into senior leadership positions. Throughout his tenure, he has played an instrumental role in business development, community engagement, circulation growth, operational oversight, and the continued success of the company’s local publications.

His appointment follows the retirement of longtime Seal Beach Senior Account Manager Donna Leedy, whose 21 years of dedicated service helped shape the success of the Seal Beach Sun and its sister publications. Leedy’s commitment to community journalism, customer relationships, and operational excellence leaves a lasting legacy throughout the organization. Moskal will work closely with Leedy during the transition to ensure continuity for readers, advertisers, and community partners.

In his new role, Moskal will provide leadership and strategic direction for Integrity Newspapers’ Orange County publications while continuing to support the broader organization.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work more closely with the Orange County communities,” Moskal said. “My wife and I have spent a great deal of time in the area over the years and have come to appreciate the unique character of these communities. Having worked in community newspapers throughout my career, I feel this is an ideal fit and look forward to building relationships with our readers, advertisers, and community partners.”

Moskal’s newspaper career spans more than 30 years and includes leadership in advertising sales, publishing, editorial collaboration, distribution management, and community relations. He began his newspaper career in the Midwest and has extensive experience in newspaper and magazine publishing throughout Michigan and California. His commitment to local journalism and community involvement has helped strengthen the connection between Integrity Newspapers and the communities it serves.

“Alan is a rock-solid community newspaper man,” said Linda Rosas, Senior Vice President of Integrity Newspapers, Inc. “He understands that local newspapers are more than just publications; they are part of the fabric of the communities they serve. His passion for community journalism, coupled with his experience and leadership, make him the perfect person to lead the Sun and our Orange County publications.”

About Integrity Newspapers, Inc.

Integrity Newspapers, Inc. publishes community newspapers throughout Southern California and remains committed to delivering trusted local news, meaningful community coverage, and valuable information that informs, connects, and strengthens the communities it serves.