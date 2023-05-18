Rossmoor Community Services 2023 Summer Festival Series

By popular demand, the Rossmoor Community Services District and Elite Special Events will again be hosting the “Rossmoor Family Festival” Summer Series at Rush Park June 3, July 8 and August 12 and September 9. The events will all have Live music, Kids Zone Carnival, Top food trucks from OC and over 60 vendors selling crafts and unique items. The headline bands for each week are Familiar Faces June 3, Gold Rush (Country) July 8, The Emperors August 12 and Stone Soul Sept 9. The kick-off event on June 3 will be in conjunction with the Los Alamitos Senior parade put on by RHA. The parade will start at the Kohls Parking lot at the Shops in Rossmoor and end at the Family Festival at Rush Park at 1 p.m. There will be lots of photo opps for senior grads and their families at the park. For parents that really want to celebrate there will be a festive Beer & Wine garden at the festival for the first time.

Parking and admission are free!

Come early to claim your picnic spot as spaces in front of the stage fill up quickly.

Rush Park Address – 3021 Blume Ave, Rossmoor, 90720

For show or vendor information call 310-560-9122.