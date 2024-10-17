Remembering Salon Meritage

Saturday, Oct. 12, marked the 13th anniversary of the Salon Meritage shootings. Seal Beach Police posted this on their Facebook page: “It’s been 13 years since our community experienced the horrific events that unfolded at the Salon Meritage. We’ll never forget the resilience of our community, and how we all came together to support Seal Beach and the families and friends of Victoria Buzzo, 54, David Caouette, 64, Randy Lee Fannin, 62, Michele Daschbach Fast, 47, Michelle Marie Fournier, 48, Lucia Bernice Kondas, 65, Laura Webb, 46, Christy Wilson, 47, and Hattie Stretz, 73, who was critically injured.”