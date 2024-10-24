Briefing Room: Bikes are not subject to registration or licensing

Dear Capt. Nicholas,

The bike traffic problem is once again the subject of your column, and each time it comes up I wonder why nobody has considered a possible solution I wrote about several years ago. I have written to The editor of the SUN and to you more than once, reporting that I see bike riders—both the old-fashioned kind and the electric-bike riders—rather too often fail to stop at intersections with posted signs. If we’re “lucky,” they pause and give a quick sideways glance but proceed without making a full stop. In a few years (or less!) these same kids may be driving with the same entitled attitudes, ignoring traffic signs, and causing accidents on the road.

Adolescence is commonly blamed for kids “testing” the laws, and riders are usually counselled if caught in the act. I don’t believe this has any effect at all, but there’s really no way to tell, is there? Kids are empowered more than ever with electric bikes, skateboards, or scooters, and this is a clear and present danger, to my mind.

My previous letters have suggested that when a bike is registered, a number is assigned and each numeral painted on the rider’s helmet in dramatic black, in an easy-to-read 4-to-5-inch size. That way, pedestrians, dog-walkers, drivers, and anyone observing dangerous behaviors can report an individual to the Police Department when they can safely use a phone. Otherwise, by the time somebody calls in an unidentified-bicyclist complaint, that kid is GONE, with no way to trace him or her. To me, the solution is a no-brainer, but maybe I’m just an old fogey who wants to ignore bad behavior and give the kids a pass. How about teaching them that they are identifiable, and responsible for their actions?

Friends of mine have described cyclists weaving in and out of traffic on Ocean and Electric Avenues, cutting through the lawn on the Green Belt, and expecting others to yield to them on sidewalks. I’m sure there are law-abiding and considerate kids riding bikes, but there must be a way to single out the wrongdoers, notify parents, and make the problem children accountable for their offences.

I write this with hopes for the future of a quieter, saner Seal Beach …

Sincerely, Lois

Hi Lois,

Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts and suggestions regarding the ongoing concerns with bicycle traffic in Seal Beach. We always appreciate the opportunity to hear from our residents and have meaningful conversations about keeping our community safe. Engaging with the community has always been a top priority for us, and it’s one of the reasons we started the Briefing Room articles. We wanted a platform where we could address concerns, provide insights, and keep the dialogue open between the police department and the people we serve. Your feedback is invaluable, and we’re grateful for your commitment to making Seal Beach safer for everyone.

I appreciate your passion for keeping our community safe and your dedication to proposing solutions. While I understand the frustrations surrounding the behavior of some cyclists, particularly younger riders on electric bikes, there are several logistical, legal, and practical challenges that prevent us from implementing the suggestion you’ve outlined.

Your idea of painting large identification numbers on bike helmets is well-intentioned, but it presents several obstacles. First, under current California law, there is no requirement for cyclists to register bicycles in a manner that would assign a number to each rider. Unlike motor vehicles, bicycles are not subject to state licensing, and local governments have limited authority to impose additional requirements like registration or numbered helmets. Implementing such a system would require significant changes to state law.

Additionally, California Vehicle Code (CVC §21212) mandates helmet use only for cyclists under the age of 18. Since adults are not legally required to wear helmets, enforcing the use of numbered helmets would be inconsistent and leave a significant portion of cyclists unidentifiable. Adding this requirement could also prove challenging to enforce, considering we already have difficulties ensuring compliance with existing helmet laws.

Privacy concerns would also come into play. Many parents may not be comfortable with their children wearing helmets that make them easily identifiable, which could raise issues related to personal safety and the potential for tracking. Such concerns would need to be carefully balanced against the benefits of the proposal.

From a logistical standpoint, even if this system were legally viable, implementing it would require significant resources. Developing a registration system, distributing specially marked helmets, and ensuring consistent compliance would be costly and time-consuming. The overall financial and administrative burden could outweigh the benefits, especially when considering other pressing traffic safety priorities.

Even with the identification system in place, enforcement would still be challenging. Cyclists, particularly in groups, can be difficult to track, and by the time a violation is reported, they may already have left the area, making it hard to pinpoint the individual in question. Moreover, not all violations happen in easily visible locations, which further complicates enforcement efforts.

The majority of traffic violations, including those committed by cyclists, are classified as infractions under California law. This means that peace officers can generally only take enforcement action if the violation occurs in their presence. In other words, if an officer does not personally witness the cyclist running a stop sign or engaging in other unlawful behavior, they are limited in their ability to issue citations or take further action. While your suggestion of marking helmets with identification numbers is thoughtful, it would not change the fundamental requirement for an officer to witness the infraction in order to enforce it. Without direct observation, even with an identification system, it would still be difficult to hold violators accountable after the fact.

As much as I frequently emphasize our “no call too small” approach in Seal Beach, encouraging residents to report concerns no matter how minor, we understand that some in the community remain reluctant to call. This hesitation can stem from not wanting to “bother” the police or uncertainty about whether their concern is serious enough to report. This reluctance to call would also impact the effectiveness of your suggestion. Even if we were to implement an identification system for cyclists, it would still rely heavily on residents actively reporting violations as they happen. If community members are not calling in real-time, identifying and holding violators accountable becomes far less feasible, reducing the overall effectiveness of the proposed system. Active participation from the community is essential for any such initiative to work.

Our current strategy focuses on education and targeted enforcement, which has proven effective. The Seal Beach Police Department receives funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), which helps us conduct specialized operations to address issues like cyclists running stop signs. While this approach may not solve every issue, it allows us to focus on teaching safe riding habits and deploying patrols where they are most needed.

We greatly value your thoughtful suggestions and understand your concerns. While the idea of marking helmets with identification numbers isn’t feasible at this time, we remain committed to addressing bicycle traffic concerns and promoting safety in our community.

Thank you again for your continued engagement and for helping us work toward a safer Seal Beach.

