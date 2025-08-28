Regional Chamber Mixer 



Pictured here at the Aug. 21 Olympic Sized Social Mixer are Juni Banico, former Seal Beach Chamber president; Rob Jahncke, current Chamber treasurer; Karen Kuns, current Chamber secretary; Marah Fineburg, former Chamber board member; Cheryl Loofbourrow, Chamber ambassador; Scott Harrell, Chamber Car Show judging chair; Lauren Cascone, Chamber Ambassador.



Six Chambers of Commerce partnered to hold a social mixer at The Beach House in Seal Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The “Olympic Sized” event included such scheduled guests as Rachel Fattal, Adam Right, Tim Hutten, Jackie Cochran, and Chi Kredell. Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen also spoke at the event. Brandi Mitchell of the Seal Beach Chamber said their estimate was 150-200 people attended the mixer.