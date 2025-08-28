Local education forum to focus on challenges

With massive changes facing the public education system, a Rossmoor resident has organized a grassroots forum of legislators, school officials, and university professionals to address the issues.

According to Rossmoor resident Joel L. Block, parents and the public are invited to attend a “Forum Focused on Challenges to Education” planned for Rush Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Not only are public schools facing cuts in enrollment, but changes are underway in the processes from which monies from the U.S. Departments of Education and Agriculture are being distributed, he said.

Block said leading educational experts, including California Assembly Speaker Pro-Tem Josh Lowenthal, Assembly Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon, CSULB College of Education Dean Anna Ortiz, and Los Alamitos Unified School Board President Marlys Davidson, will discuss the new challenges facing schools.

“Schools are facing unprecedented challenges from funding cuts and policy changes occurring at the federal and state levels,” says Davidson. “We cannot bury our heads in the sand and ignore the critical impacts on schools, vulnerable students, and their families,” said Ms. Davidson.

Public schools’ budgets are based on a variety of factors; however, they are primarily determined by reimbursements based on the number of students. With projections of enrollment pointed downward for the next four years, educators are concerned.

Moreover, Block said cuts to many federal programs, including school lunch money, make the situation even more tenuous, and the forum will discuss potential strategies and solutions.

In addition, Block said, students, teachers, and mental health professionals will also speak during the five-hour forum. There will also be panels and breakout sessions during the day-long event.

“Things are changing fast,” said Block, “and much has changed since the ‘No Child Left Behind’ campaign.”

Among the cuts to federal funding are cuts to special education, school lunch programs, mental health support, student grants and loans, and research, he said.

The forum will discuss education from Pre-Kindergarten to higher education.

Anyone interested in attending the free event can register to get a digital Eventbrite ticket at: https://bit.ly/4o6Y4VK.

For additional information, call (562) 343-4678 or email workresintelligence@gmail.com.