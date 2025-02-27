Region 159 G12 All-Stars reach State Tourney

The Region 159, Girls U12 All-Star team, RapidFire, has advanced to the Western State Championship, after winning in both Area and Section 11 Playoff championships. The last time Region 159 was represented at Western State Championship was in 2012.

AYSO Region 159’s core all-star team includes 11 players from the four Fall GU12 core teams, who were nominated and selected to represent Region 159. Region 159 includes Los Alamitos, Rossmoor and Seal Beach.

In the Area E playoffs, RapidFire went 4-0-2, securing 1st place to move onto Section 11 playoffs. In the Section 11 Playoffs, played February 15-16 in Lake Forest, RapidFire was 4-0-0 at Sectionals and now moves on to AYSO Western State Championships to be played on March 16 in Corona.