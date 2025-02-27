CPW pipeline project update

The city attorney responded to residents’ concerns about the Haynes sewer pipeline project on Monday, Feb. 25.

Five College Park West residents expressed concerns about the neighborhood’s safety if the project went forward. The residents spoke during the public comment part of the Feb. 24 City Council meeting. One of them, for example, said Long Beach would not likely pay for the cost of replacing the College Park Drive bridge if it collapsed.

“I did just want to take a minute to address the Haynes pipeline project,” said City Attorney Nicholas Ghirelli.

He said a franchise agreement for the pipeline project would need to be considered by the City Council before the pipeline could be built on the current path.

“The applicant would have to apply for that franchise,” he said.

He said the agreement would have to be negotiated. Ghirelli said the agreement would have to adopt an ordinance to authorize the agreement.

“That hasn’t happened yet and I just wanted to remind the public of that, thank you,” Ghirelli said.

Background

The Haynes Generating Station Sewer Pipeline Project, which is headed by Long Beach, would transfer material from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Haynes Generating Station to the Long Beach Water Reclamation Facility. The proposed sewer line would have a diameter of 12 inches.

The proposed pipe would be installed along College Park Drive. CPW residents have raised concerns that the bridge, the neighborhood’s only entrance/exit, could be compromised by the project.