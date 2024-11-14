Rebuilding Griffins girls basketball team facing formidable foes

The back-to-back Surf League champion Los Alamitos girls basketball team not only is facing a dramatic rebuilding year after graduating three First-Team-All-Surf-League players, but also is immediately facing a veritable obstacle course of four formidable opponents in the first 10 days of the new season, which begins on November 19.

The Griffins shifted to rebuilding mode after losing to graduation the 2024 Surf League Co-MVPs – point guard Kayli Liew and center Kassidy Beach — and First-Team-All-Surf-League guard Megan Lee. Combined, those players contributed 34 points per game and hit 100 threes (3.3 per game). The 6’1” Beach, now playing at Westcliff University, also averaged 10.4 rebounds per game and was an intimidating shot blocker. The Griffins were 24-6 last season and were ranked by MaxPreps as No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 2A.

However, the cupboard isn’t bare, as the Griffins return two key starters, First-Team-All-Surf-League junior point guard Tam Yoshida and senior post player Bryn Pagett. In league play last season, Yoshida averaged 12 points per game and for the overall season led the team with 55 threes. Pagett averaged over 9 rebounds per game and played inspiring defense.

Also, sharp-shooting junior guard Maya Asumbrado most likely will step into the starting lineup this season. Asumbrado was usually the first player off the bench last season, providing instant offense and smothering defense. She hit 45 threes, scored in double figures 8 times, and had a game high of 16 points.

Despite losing three top players, Griffins Coach Maya DeAnda said she is confident in her new rotations.

“I like our team,” DeAnda said. “We return good veteran players who helped us last year and who have continued to improve in the off season, and we have three talented freshmen joining the team. There may be some growing pains, but the team plays hard on both ends of the court, and I expect us to be competitive and to continue to improve as the season progresses.”

The whirlwind of highly ranked opponents will begin with South Torrance, which was 22-8 last season and was ranked then by MaxPreps at No. 11 in Southern Section Division 2A. The game will be at Los Alamitos High at 7:00 p.m. on November 21.

The following week at El Toro High, the Griffins will face three strong Orange County teams in only five days; first, on November 25, Los Alamitos will play JSerra, which last season won the Southern Section Division 3A championship and finished with a 24-10 record. In its preseason ranking, the Orange County Register newspaper currently ranks JSerra as the No. 5 team in all of Orange County.

The very next day, the Griffins will play Portola (23-6 last season). The Register currently ranks Portola as the No. 7 team in the county.

On November 29, the Griffins will have a grudge rematch against Beckman, which last season, in a minor upset, knocked the Griffins out of the CIF playoffs with a second-round victory (54-42). Beckman had a 20-9 record last season and MaxPreps ranked them as No. 8 in Southern Section Division 2A.

“We have a challenging early schedule,” said Coach DeAnda, “so we have to be ready to compete right away.”