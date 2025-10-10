Ray Longoria is Seal Beach 2026 Citizen-of-the-Year

The Cypress College Seal Beach Citizen-of-the-Year was announced Wednesday, Oct. 1. The Cypress College Americana Awards Gala will be held in March 2026.

Ray Longoria has been a Seal Beach resident for 43 years. He caught the community service bug 36 years ago when Jim Klisanin invited him to join the Seal Beach Lions Club. He has been an active community servant ever since.

“As an FYI, the committee was made up of two council members, one city employee, and four previous recipients. They made a great choice for 2026,” wrote Scott Newton, chair of the Citizen of the Year Committee.

The core of Longoria’s community service has been through his work with the Lions Club but he has had roles with other organizations as well. For the past eight years he has served as a board Member for Friends of the Library and is currently the vice president. He has supported LOTE over the years in a support capacity and was instrumental in raising funds after the horrible Meritage Salon tragedy. Many years back, he assisted with Pier restoration and most recently donated historical items to the Seal Beach Historical Resource Foundation.

For the past years, Longoria has led a team of Lions and community members who clean up graffiti in and around Seal Beach. In the first year, more than 1,200 graffiti tags were removed or covered up with Longoria leading the way. This initial effort and subsequent years “control” of graffiti has kept Seal Beach mostly free of this unsightly and dangerous blight. Longoria has deputized others to handle parts of the city but he personally takes care of “Old Town” where most graffiti is found. The Police Department, Public Works, the Chamber of Commerce, Orange County Transit, Republic Services and many residents know to “just call Ray” whenever graffiti is found. His commitment is “same day removal.” Annually, he leads a larger team that cleans up the Riverbed, River Bike Path, and areas in North Seal Beach in gullies where taggers like to hang out. In November 2024, Longoria led a team of volunteers who painted over graffiti on the riverbed near College Park East.

Longoria is an active volunteer for California Lions Friends in Sight where he helps screen adults and children with vision problems. This work takes him all over Southern California and Mexico. He is a founding member of the Lions KIDSSIGHT program in Long Beach. This group of Lions conduct screenings for very young children at various schools each September and January

For many years, Longoria has been a big supporter of The Youth Center in Los Alamitos. He keeps our Lions Club supporting this important youth organization both financially and through volunteer efforts. He has become the “go to guy” to support their fundraising events by running the bar and bringing lots of friends to the events.

Longoria has served as Lions president twice and chaired or co-chaired most large Lions projects over his 36 years. None have been more important than his leadership of the club’s opportunity drawing every July. When COVID hit and some suggested that the club should “take a year off’” from fundraising, Longoria said no and took on the car drawing. Despite the naysayers and tough times, he was able to pull off a COVID CAR Drawing that raised more than $50,000. He has led this important fundraiser for the past 6 years.

Longoria’s passion for community service has earned him many honors including: Lions International Life membership, Eleven Melvin Jones Fellowship Progressive Diamonds, Youth Exchange Life Membership, City of Hope Lion of Innovation Award, and he earned a US Presidential Lifetime Achievement Medal for Volunteer Service. He also served as Grand Marshal of the Seal Beach Christmas Parade in 2024.

Longoria loves to help the less fortunate and improve his community. His resume of service is remarkable and grounded in the community.

Ray Longoria and his wife Marilyn have been married for 38 years and live in Bridgeport.