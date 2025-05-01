Rain does not stop the 2025 Seal Beach Classic Car Show

In spite of rain falling not once but twice Saturday, April 26, the annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show drew visitors, vendors, and cars to the Main Street area.

“Despite the rain, this year’s car show was a great success,” wrote 2025 Car Show Chair Rob Jahncke in an email.

Jahncke confirmed that the 2026 Car Show spaces sold out by 10 a.m., April 26, 2025.

“While about 25% of exhibitors opted out due to the forecast—bringing our total from the usual 650 cars down to around 500—we quickly adjusted by moving vehicles from the perimeter onto Main Street to keep it full and lively,” Jahncke wrote.

Some car owners were seen taking shelter inside their cars. Most cars and vendors appeared to stay through the two rains. An umbrella protected the driver’s seat of one car. A few cars were covered with plastic. Many folding chairs on the sidewalks included built-in covers. At least one small group sat with umbrellas over their heads. The owner of a mostly wooden hearse had to cover the top with plastic. After the rains, many car owners towel-dried their cars. One car owner was seen using a blow drier—or was it a vacuum?—to remove raindrops from the car’s roof.

“Thankfully, the weather held while we were parking cars, though I was surprised by how steady and persistent the rain became later that morning,” Jahncke wrote.

“What impressed me most was that the majority of attendees, and even most car owners, stuck it out,” Jahncke wrote.

“Only a few exhibitors chose to leave early, and fortunately, those most concerned about rain had already decided not to come, which helped reduce the risk of cars navigating through crowds during the event,” Jahncke wrote.

The Sun observed one classic car leaving Main Street when the first rain started.

“Even during the rain, families stayed—many taking shelter in local restaurants or under awnings. I imagine the businesses along Main Street benefited from the extra foot traffic,” Jahncke wrote.

“Once the skies cleared, the sun broke through, the blue sky returned, and the streets quickly filled with people. It turned out to be a beautiful and memorable day,” Jahncke wrote.



2025 Car Show Winners