City Council approves amendment to Seal Beach’s pest control contract

The City Council on April 28 approved an amended contract between Seal Beach and RPW Services, Inc., for pest control services. The contract is for a maximum of $55,000. There is enough money in the 2024-25 budget to cover the cost.

The vote was unanimous.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. Nothing was pulled from the April 28 Consent Calendar.

“The City owns and operates over thirty (30) combined parks and facilities. It is considered a best practice to execute a routine maintenance program for proper

gopher and pest control to prevent possible infestations,” according to the report prepared by Sean C. Low, deputy director of Public Works, Maintenance/Utilities.

“On August 26, 2022, the City entered into a Professional Maintenance Services Agreement with RPW Services, Inc. (RPW) to provide gopher and pest control services solely at designated City parks, with the original term set to expire on August 26, 2023. The City exercised its right to two one-year extensions, and the Agreement is set to terminate on August 26, 2025,” Low wrote.

“The City currently does not retain an agreement with a contractor for routine exterior pest control at City-owned facilities, such as City Hall, Public Works Yard, and Police Department, among others,” Low wrote.

“The current exterior pest control plan has been on an as-needed basis through standard billing with RPW, separate from their existing Agreement for solely park pest control. Following the determination that the City is in need of gopher and pest control services at City buildings and parks, staff solicited proposals for such services. The City received two (2) proposals and upon review of the proposals, determined that RPW is the most qualified and responsive firm. This staff report seeks to formalize and consolidate the scope for the gopher and pest control services that RPW offers for City-designated parks and buildings to have a more encompassing routine maintenance program,” Low wrote.

“This enables the City to ensure that a wider extent of vital infrastructure is better maintained for long term use. This new agreement will be in the not-to-exceed amount of $55,000 for a one-year term, with optional two (2) one-year extensions,” Low wrote.

“Funding for subsequent years will be programmed into future operations and maintenance budgets,” Low wrote.